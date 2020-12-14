Great Slave Lake named one of top ice fishing destination in Canada

- Advertisement -

Great Slave Lake, which is the deepest lake in North America was named by FishingBooker as one of the top 7 finishing destinations in all of Canada.

FishingBooker chose the lake for reasons including the quality of fish such as Arctic Grayling, Pickerel, and Whitefish as well as the mesmerizing Northern Lights which can be seen in their full glory at this time of year.

Another reason for the high ranking is that the entire area near the lake has many fishing lodges where people can unwind and properly warm up after a day spent fishing.

The site adds that there are many great local guides around to show anglers the best spots, and prepare their catch for them.

- Advertisement -

“After fishing, guides will prepare the catch and serve the lunch in the heated fishing tent.”

When it comes to the fishing trip itself, there are many options to choose from, says the website.

“You can stay warm in a heated ice fishing shack stocked with warm drinks, or you can just fish through a hole that’s drilled in the ice.”

They also note that unlike some other spots in Canada, Great Slave Lake has good ice conditions for a longer period of time, which makes the ice fishing season longer.

“Fishing on Great Slave Lake looks like you walked straight into a freezing winter fairytale!”