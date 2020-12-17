- Advertisement -

Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

The Classic Artist for December 17th is Journey!

Fun Fact: Their newest lead singer was discovered on YouTube!

No.TitleWriter(s)Length
1.“Lights”Steve Perry, Neal Schon3:11
2.“Feeling That Way”Perry, Gregg Rolie, Aynsley Dunbar3:28
3.“Anytime”Rolie, Roger Silver, Robert Fleischman, Schon, Ross Valory3:28
4.“Lă Do Dā”Perry, Schon3:01
5.“Patiently”Perry, Schon3:21
No.TitleWriter(s)Length
6.“Wheel in the Sky”Schon, Fleischman, Diane Valory4:12
7.“Somethin’ to Hide”Perry, Schon3:27
8.“Winds of March”Matt Schon, Schon, Fleischman, Rolie, Perry5:04
9.“Can Do”Perry, R. Valory2:39
10.“Opened the Door”Perry, Rolie, Schon4:37

Tyler Mathieson
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been!Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch.Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.

