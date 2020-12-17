- Advertisement -

Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

The Classic Artist for December 17th is Journey!

Fun Fact: Their newest lead singer was discovered on YouTube!

No. Title Writer(s) Length 1. “Lights” Steve Perry, Neal Schon 3:11 2. “Feeling That Way” Perry, Gregg Rolie, Aynsley Dunbar 3:28 3. “Anytime” Rolie, Roger Silver, Robert Fleischman, Schon, Ross Valory 3:28 4. “Lă Do Dā” Perry, Schon 3:01 5. “Patiently” Perry, Schon 3:21

No. Title Writer(s) Length 6. “Wheel in the Sky” Schon, Fleischman, Diane Valory 4:12 7. “Somethin’ to Hide” Perry, Schon 3:27 8. “Winds of March” Matt Schon, Schon, Fleischman, Rolie, Perry 5:04 9. “Can Do” Perry, R. Valory 2:39 10. “Opened the Door” Perry, Rolie, Schon 4:37