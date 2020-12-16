- Advertisement -

Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

The Classic Artist for December 16th is Bryan Adams

Fun Fact: Bryan Adams performed cameos on the 1990s TV series ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ (1991) and had a small role in the 1989 flick ‘Pink Cadillac’. He played a gas station attendant in the movie.

No. Title Length 1. “One Night Love Affair” 4:32 2. “She’s Only Happy When She’s Dancin'” 3:14 3. “Run to You” 3:54 4. “Heaven” 4:03 5. “Somebody” 4:44

No. Title Length 6. “Summer of 69” 3:35 7. “Kids Wanna Rock” 2:36 8. “It’s Only Love” (w/ Tina Turner) 3:15 9. “Long Gone” 3:57 10. “Ain’t Gonna Cry” 4:06 Total length: 37:56