Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

Artist for December 15th is Bon Jovi!

Fun Fact:  Bon Jovi’s only Grammy Award came in 2006. The band won the Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for its performance with Jennifer Nettles on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

No.TitleWriter(s)Length
1.“Hey God”Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora6:03
2.“Something for the Pain”Bon Jovi, Sambora, Desmond Child4:46
3.“This Ain’t a Love Song”Bon Jovi, Sambora, Child5:06
4.“These Days”Bon Jovi, Sambora6:26
5.“Lie to Me”Bon Jovi, Sambora5:34
6.“Damned”Bon Jovi, Sambora4:35
7.“My Guitar Lies Bleeding in My Arms”Bon Jovi, Sambora5:42
8.“(It’s Hard) Letting You Go”Bon Jovi5:50
9.“Hearts Breaking Even”Bon Jovi, Child5:05
10.“Something to Believe In”Bon Jovi5:25
11.“If That’s What It Takes”Bon Jovi, Sambora5:17
12.“Diamond Ring”Bon Jovi, Sambora, Child3:46
Tyler Mathieson
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been!Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch.Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.

