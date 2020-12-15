- Advertisement -

Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

Artist for December 15th is Bon Jovi!

Fun Fact: Bon Jovi’s only Grammy Award came in 2006. The band won the Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for its performance with Jennifer Nettles on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

No. Title Writer(s) Length 1. “Hey God” Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora 6:03 2. “Something for the Pain” Bon Jovi, Sambora, Desmond Child 4:46 3. “This Ain’t a Love Song” Bon Jovi, Sambora, Child 5:06 4. “These Days” Bon Jovi, Sambora 6:26 5. “Lie to Me” Bon Jovi, Sambora 5:34 6. “Damned” Bon Jovi, Sambora 4:35 7. “My Guitar Lies Bleeding in My Arms” Bon Jovi, Sambora 5:42 8. “(It’s Hard) Letting You Go” Bon Jovi 5:50 9. “Hearts Breaking Even” Bon Jovi, Child 5:05 10. “Something to Believe In” Bon Jovi 5:25 11. “If That’s What It Takes” Bon Jovi, Sambora 5:17 12. “Diamond Ring” Bon Jovi, Sambora, Child 3:46