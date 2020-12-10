Toy Drive brings in 256 gifts for northern kids this holiday season

- Advertisement -

After four weeks of collecting, the annual Northwestel 2020 Holiday Toy Drive brought in 256 gifts for northern kids this holiday season.

In Yellowknife, the Salvation Army distributes donations from the Toy Drive through its traditional hamper program for local families with children aged 13 and under.

Northwestel kicked off this year’s campaign on November 12th, by presenting $5,000 donations to the Salvation Army Yellowknife.

Jason Brinson, Executive Director and Associate Corps Officer of the Salvation Army Yellowknife says they partner with Northwestel every year in order to help ensure children receive a toy for Christmas.

“Together, we are Giving Hope Today for our neighbours. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this wonderful expression of community.”

The annual Toy Drive started in 2005 collecting toys and gifts for children from northern families who need assistance during the holidays.