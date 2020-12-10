Mailbox theft occurs on Gitzel Street; check your mail regularly says RCMP

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife resident Sophie Hatto said on her Facebook page that she noticed a damaged mailbox on Yellowknife’s Gitzel Street on the early morning of Dec 9th.

This Is SO DISHEARTENING! I went to walk my dog this morning at 6:30 along Gitzel and Matonabee to find mailboxes had been broken into… Posted by Sophie Moss Hatto on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

RCMP say they received a call for service regarding the alleged theft of mail and are investigating. They note that there is no suspect(s) at this time, and no charges.

The RCMP reminds citizens that theft of mail is a Criminal Offence, punishable by law.

Sgt Yannick Hamel, Manager Yellowknife RCMP noted that at this time of year, thefts of opportunity are tempting, so NWT citizens of can try to lessen the opportunities.

“One of these ways is to regularly check your mail, or arrange for the drop off of packages to your home or office where you can receive directly.”