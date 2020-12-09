YKDFN calls for apology and compensation for Giant Mine

Listen here:
You can’t tell the story of Yellowknife without telling the story of the Indigenous groups who lived here before settlers arrived.
And you can’t tell the story of the Yellowknives Dene and Yellowknife’s founding without telling the story of Giant Mine.
Starting its operations in 1935, the impacts of the mine are still being felt more than 15 years after the mine ended operations.
Arsenic trioxide, a byproduct of the gold mining process, has polluted the land, where the mine once was.
The Giant Mine Remediation project is still in its planning stages.
And the Yellowknives Dene have had enough.
Chiefs, members of the band and the public gathered to call on the federal government to compensate and apologize to YKDFN for the damage done by the Giant Mine…
… a project the Yellowknives Dene have taken to calling Giant Monster.
The impacts are wide ranging, according to Dettah Chief Edward Sangris.
Fixing the wrongs of the past starts with an apology, compensation and opportunities for economic development..
One of the ways this can happen, Ndilo Chief Ernest Betsina said, is by training Yellowknives Dene to be land monitors.
The cleanup for the arsenic is yet to begin.
Until that happens, the Yellowknives Dene continue to wait until it’s safe to return to the land they have lived on for millennia.