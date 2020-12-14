- Advertisement -

Artist for December 14th 2020 is Billy Joel!

Fun fact:

He has outsold Michael Jackson.

According to the RIAA, Joel’s US album sales stand at 81.5 million units, 6 million ahead of MJ. That puts him sixth all-time, behind only the Beatles, Elvis, Garth Brooks, Led Zeppelin and the Eagles.

No. Title Length 1. “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” 3:30 2. “The Stranger” 5:10 3. “Just the Way You Are” 4:52 4. “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” 7:37

No. Title Length 5. “Vienna” 3:34 6. “Only the Good Die Young” 3:55 7. “She’s Always a Woman” 3:21 8. “Get It Right the First Time” 3:57 9. “Everybody Has a Dream” (LP and cassette include a reprise of “The Stranger”, however *the 8-track does not include the reprise) 6:38 Total length: 42:34

Album art: Billy Joel – The Stranger