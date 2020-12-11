- Advertisement -
Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!
Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!
Artist for December 11th 2020 is Supertramp!
Fun fact:
The woman on the cover of Breakfast in America was an actress who appeared in Breakfast at Tiffany’s
|No.
|Title
|Writer(s)
|Lead vocals
|Length
|1.
|“Gone Hollywood”
|Davies
|Davies and Hodgson
|5:19
|2.
|“The Logical Song”
|Hodgson
|Hodgson
|4:07
|3.
|“Goodbye Stranger”
|Davies
|Davies
|5:46
|4.
|“Breakfast in America”
|Hodgson
|Hodgson
|2:37
|5.
|“Oh Darling”
|Davies
|Davies
|3:43
