Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

Artist for December 11th 2020 is Supertramp!

Fun fact:

The woman on the cover of Breakfast in America was an actress who appeared in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

No. Title Writer(s) Lead vocals Length 1. “Gone Hollywood” Davies Davies and Hodgson 5:19 2. “The Logical Song” Hodgson Hodgson 4:07 3. “Goodbye Stranger” Davies Davies 5:46 4. “Breakfast in America” Hodgson Hodgson 2:37 5. “Oh Darling” Davies Davies 3:43

No. Title Writer(s) Lead vocals Length 6. “Take the Long Way Home” Hodgson Hodgson 5:08 7. “Lord Is It Mine” Hodgson Hodgson 4:08 8. “Just Another Nervous Wreck” Davies Davies 4:22 9. “Casual Conversations” Davies Davies 2:56 10. “Child of Vision” Hodgson Hodgson, Davies and John Helliwell 7:24

Album art: Supertramp – Breakfast In America