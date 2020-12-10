- Advertisement -

Artist for December 10th 2020 is The Cars!

Fun fact:

The first Cars show was performed at an air force base in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve 1977.

Side one

All tracks are written by Ric Ocasek, except where noted.

No. Title Vocals Length 1. “Good Times Roll” Ocasek 3:44 2. “My Best Friend’s Girl” Ocasek 3:44 3. “Just What I Needed” Benjamin Orr 3:44 4. “I’m in Touch with Your World” Ocasek 3:31 5. “Don’t Cha Stop” Ocasek 3:01

Side two

No. Title Vocals Length 1. “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight” Ocasek 4:13 2. “Bye Bye Love” Orr 4:14 3. “Moving in Stereo” (Greg Hawkes, Ocasek) Orr 4:41 4. “All Mixed Up” Orr 4:14

Album art: The Cars – The Cars