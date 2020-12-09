- Advertisement -

Artist for December 9th 2020 is Queen!

Fun fact:

The videos for ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Spread Your Wings’ were both shot in Roger’s backyard.

No. Title Writer(s) Lead vocals Length 1. “Procession” (instrumental) Brian May 1:12 2. “Father to Son” May 6:14 3. “White Queen (As It Began)” May 4:34 4. “Some Day One Day” May Brian May 4:23 5. “The Loser in the End” Roger Taylor Roger Taylor 4:02

No. Title Writer(s) Lead vocals Length 1. “Ogre Battle” Freddie Mercury 4:10 2. “The Fairy Feller’s Master-Stroke” Mercury 2:40 3. “Nevermore” Mercury 1:17 4. “The March of the Black Queen” Mercury Mercury, Taylor 6:33 5. “Funny How Love Is” Mercury 2:50 6. “Seven Seas of Rhye” Mercury 2:50 Total length: 40:45

Album art: Queen – Queen II