Fort Smith RCMP asking for public assistance to locate youth

Fort Smith RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Dayton Lafferty, from Fort Smith.

Lafferty was last seen in Fort Smith on December 3rd, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Poppy Crescent. Fort Smith RCMP believe that he could be in Fort Smith.

Dayton Lafferty has dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 130 lbs. Dayton was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey polo pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dayton Lafferty is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111.