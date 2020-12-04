Bathurst caribou Mobile Zone is now in effect

- Advertisement -

The Mobile Core Bathurst Caribou Management Zone (Mobile Zone) is now in effect for the 2020/21 winter season.

This no-harvest zone was established by the GNWT and co-management partners to protect the declining Bathurst caribou herd. It is illegal to harvest caribou within the Mobile Zone.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources actively monitors caribou and hunters in the area. Anyone caught harvesting in the Mobile Zone may be charged under the Wildlife Act.

The location of the Mobile Zone is updated every Tuesday throughout the winter.

You can get a map of the current boundaries from:

Gordon Lake check station

McKay Lake check station

Your local or regional ENR office

Your local band, community, government or organization office

ENR North Slave Region Facebook page

To view the most recent map on the ENR website, click here.