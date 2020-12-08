- Advertisement -

Artist for December 8th 2020 is Michael Jackson!

Fun fact:

He once tried to buy Marvel Comics.

In the late 90s, Jackson attempted to purchase Marvel, the well-known comic book company.

Marvel Comics was struggling financially and had filed for bankruptcy, Michael Jackson was in the market.

He saw himself as being a great Spider-Man, which was his main motive in buying Marvel.

No. Title Writer(s) Producer(s) Length 1. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” Michael Jackson Quincy JonesJackson 6:02 2. “Baby Be Mine” Rod Temperton Jones 4:20 3. “The Girl Is Mine” (with Paul McCartney) Jackson JonesJackson 3:41 4. “Thriller” Temperton Jones 5:57

No. Title Writer(s) Producer(s) Length 5. “Beat It” Jackson JonesJackson 4:18 6. “Billie Jean” Jackson JonesJackson 4:54 7. “Human Nature” Steve PorcaroJohn Bettis Jones 4:07 8. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” James IngramJones Jones 3:58 9. “The Lady in My Life” Temperton Jones 4:59 Total length: 42:19

Album Cover: Michael Jackson – Thriller