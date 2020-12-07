- Advertisement -

Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!

Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!

Artist for December 7th 2020 is Madonna!

Fun fact:

Madonna dated Vanilla Ice for eight months.

Madonna – True Blue

No. Title Writer(s) Producer(s) Length 1. “Papa Don’t Preach” Brian ElliotMadonna[b] MadonnaStephen Bray 4:29 2. “Open Your Heart” MadonnaGardner ColePeter Rafelson MadonnaPatrick Leonard 4:13 3. “White Heat” MadonnaLeonard MadonnaLeonard 4:40 4. “Live to Tell” MadonnaLeonard MadonnaLeonard 5:51 5. “Where’s the Party” MadonnaBrayLeonard MadonnaLeonardBray 4:21 6. “True Blue” MadonnaBray MadonnaBray 4:18 7. “La Isla Bonita” MadonnaLeonardBruce Gaitsch MadonnaLeonard 4:02 8. “Jimmy Jimmy” MadonnaBray MadonnaBray 3:55 9. “Love Makes the World Go Round” MadonnaLeonard MadonnaLeonard 4:31 Total length: 40:18

Cover Album: Madonna – True Blue