Each weekday visit our website to view the featured artist, then tune into 100.1 True North FM during Tyler’s True North Mornings for your cue to call!
Be the correct caller and identify the Classic Artist and you’ll go into our weekly draw for your chance to WIN $100 cold hard cash!
Artist for December 7th 2020 is Madonna!
Fun fact:
Madonna dated Vanilla Ice for eight months.
Madonna – True Blue
|No.
|Title
|Writer(s)
|Producer(s)
|Length
|1.
|“Papa Don’t Preach”
|Brian ElliotMadonna[b]
|MadonnaStephen Bray
|4:29
|2.
|“Open Your Heart”
|MadonnaGardner ColePeter Rafelson
|MadonnaPatrick Leonard
|4:13
|3.
|“White Heat”
|MadonnaLeonard
|MadonnaLeonard
|4:40
|4.
|“Live to Tell”
|MadonnaLeonard
|MadonnaLeonard
|5:51
|5.
|“Where’s the Party”
|MadonnaBrayLeonard
|MadonnaLeonardBray
|4:21
|6.
|“True Blue”
|MadonnaBray
|MadonnaBray
|4:18
|7.
|“La Isla Bonita”
|MadonnaLeonardBruce Gaitsch
|MadonnaLeonard
|4:02
|8.
|“Jimmy Jimmy”
|MadonnaBray
|MadonnaBray
|3:55
|9.
|“Love Makes the World Go Round”
|MadonnaLeonard
|MadonnaLeonard
|4:31
|Total length:
|40:18
