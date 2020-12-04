Nominations for Minister’s Culture and Heritage Awards open

- Advertisement -

Nominations for the Minister’s Culture and Heritage Awards are now open.

The awards, run by the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, are chosen based on nominations from members of the public. The awards will be presented virtually this year because of COVID-19.

There are five categories this year:

Youth Category: A person 25 years of age and under, who demonstrates a strong commitment to engaging in the arts, cultural learning and cultural practices.

Individual Category: Individuals 26 years of age and older, who demonstrate a strong commitment to preserving and promoting culture through participation in various arts, culture and heritage-related activities.

Elder Category: A person 50 years of age and older, who is recognized by their community or region for their guidance and leadership in practicing, promoting or teaching in areas of arts, culture and heritage.

Group or Organization Category: Any organization, corporation, institution, committee or social club that plays a lead role in developing and supporting activities that celebrate, promote or preserve the arts, culture and heritage.

Indigenous Language Revitalization Category: Any individual or group whose efforts increase the presence, visibility, use, or scope of languages in communities.

Nominations are open until January 8, 2021.