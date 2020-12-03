- Advertisement -

Artist for December 4th 2020 is Prince!

Fun fact:

His real name was Prince.

Born to two musical parents, Prince Rogers Nelson was named after his father’s jazz combo.

Prince – Sign of the Times

Released March 30, 1987

Recorded March 1986 – January 1987

Record one: Side one

No. Title Length 1. “Sign o’ the Times” 5:02 2. “Play in the Sunshine” 5:05 3. “Housequake” 4:38 4. “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker” 4:04

Record one: Side two

No. Title Length 1. “It” 5:10 2. “Starfish and Coffee” (Susannah Melvoin, Prince) 2:51 3. “Slow Love” (Prince, Carole Davis) 4:18 4. “Hot Thing” 5:39 5. “Forever in My Life” 3:38

Record two: Side three

No. Title Length 1. “U Got the Look” (features uncredited vocals by Sheena Easton) 3:58 2. “If I Was Your Girlfriend” 4:54 3. “Strange Relationship” 4:04 4. “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” 6:31

Record two: Side four

No. Title Length 1. “The Cross” 4:46 2. “It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night” (Doctor Fink, Eric Leeds, Prince) 8:59 3. “Adore” 6:29