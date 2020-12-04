Registration open for Walk to Tuk 2021

- Advertisement -

It’s time to get walking as Walk to Tuk 2021 is right around the corner. Community members, schools, and workplaces are encouraged to form teams and conceptually walk the length of the Big River, a distance of 1,658km from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk.

Participants have from January 1st to February 28th, 2021, to get their team to Tuktoyaktuk.

Walk to Tuk is an annual community walking challenge hosted by the NWT Recreation and Parks Association and 2021 marks the 11th anniversary of Walk to Tuk.

Sheena Tremblay, Executive Director of the NWTRPA stated that Walk to Tuk, is a great way to stay active, healthy and safe this winter.

“Last year, each Walk to Tuk participant accumulated well over the 150 minutes of recommended exercise in the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines. I encourage everyone to use Walk to Tuk as motivation to get outside this winter.”

Weekly draw prizes, team captain prizes, and prizes for photos and stories are available to be won. The grand prizes, open to all NWT participants are Canadian North flight passes, and a fat bike for a student winner.

Walking times and distances will be submitted via their website. Every second Monday, times or distances will be locked in for the previous period and made official on the map and team status pages on the new Walk to Tuk website.

Teams can Walk to Tuk and back! If teams make it to Tuk, they can double the challenge and try to make it back to Fort Providence as well.

In 2020, 4,387 people from 26 communities in the NWT participated in Walk to Tuk. 220 teams made it to Tuktoyaktuk (1,658 km), while an additional 41 teams made it back to Fort Providence (3,316 km). Walk to Tuk participants logged a grand total of 688,588 kilometres during January and February of 2020.

The deadline to register a team is January 15th, 2021.