State of Emergency extended in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Paulie Chinna has extended the State of Emergency in the City of Yellowknife. This extension is being made under the Emergency Management Act.

The extension continues through December 18th. Chinna notes that the State of Emergency in the city will be extended for as long as it is required.

The State of Emergency was initially instated to address the need for additional shelter space as a result of ongoing capacity limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinna adds that the GNWT continues its ongoing efforts to protect the health of the residents of the Northwest Territories.

All residents are reminded to follow the orders and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer during this challenging time.